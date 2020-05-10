Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.