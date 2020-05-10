Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $488,582.35 and $77.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00832577 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00269513 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00152863 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,439,500 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

