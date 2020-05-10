PopularCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $64,048.10 and $9.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00485335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00034872 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,015,893,011 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.