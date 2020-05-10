Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

POST stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 689,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.60. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

