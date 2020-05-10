PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.21) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PPD an industry rank of 65 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PPD alerts:

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,235,000.00.

PPD stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. PPD has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37.

PPD Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.