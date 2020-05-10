Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 363,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $115.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

