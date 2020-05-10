Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

