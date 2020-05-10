Proton Token (PTT) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $616,600.68 and approximately $179,981.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, BitForex and FCoin. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.02139922 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00071940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00175244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,433,861 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinTiger, LBank, BCEX, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

