Proton (XPR) Tops One Day Volume of $618,742.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Proton token can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $618,742.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.03770067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031517 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011375 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,983,710 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

