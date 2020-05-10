Proxeus Market Cap Tops $604,340.38 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Proxeus has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $604,340.38 and approximately $23.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxeus token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.02144279 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00176070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,351 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

