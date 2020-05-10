ProxyNode (PRX) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $65,165.85 and $103.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00825723 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00040091 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00275193 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000783 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 164,170,627 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

