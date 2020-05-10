Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 121.2% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 406,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 881.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 241,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 216,962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 242.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,056,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,786,000 after buying an additional 3,635,197 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.12. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,913.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

