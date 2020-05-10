Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $190.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Cfra lowered their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

