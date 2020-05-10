PumaPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $673,316.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinall, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $673,316.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.03795397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031602 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008777 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Coinall, CoinBene, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.