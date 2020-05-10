PutinCoin (PUT) Price Down 0.4% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $97,194.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028935 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003259 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034900 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,783.93 or 0.99951308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,106,587,834 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

