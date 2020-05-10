QASH Reaches Market Cap of $11.20 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. QASH has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $141,130.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.02130722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Gate.io, Hotbit, EXX, IDEX, Liquid, Ethfinex, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.