Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $4.21 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Quant token can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00048319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $50.88 million and $4.09 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

