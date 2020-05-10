Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.06. The stock had a trading volume of 825,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

