Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $546,892,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580,676 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

