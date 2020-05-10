Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $611,804.75 and approximately $27,971.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.