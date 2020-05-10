Rakon Market Cap Reaches $5.31 Million (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $1.82 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00354518 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Rakon

RKN is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,514,857 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

