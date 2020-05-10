Rate3 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $64,869.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $443,323.67 and $64,869.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, FCoin, BitForex and DDEX. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.05 or 0.03773401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00055822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031629 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011721 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008820 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, BitForex, FCoin, DEx.top, HADAX, ABCC, Hotbit, Coinrail and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

