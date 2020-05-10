Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $116.92 million and $14.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.02144141 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00176041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,131,810,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Nanex, Graviex, QBTC, IDCM, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.