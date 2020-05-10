Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $58.67. 10,161,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,198,694. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $176.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.07.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

