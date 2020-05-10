Regalcoin Price Down 2.5% This Week (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $29,123.58 and $3.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

