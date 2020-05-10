Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $563.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $581.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.32.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

