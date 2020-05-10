Request Trading Down 8.1% This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $69,969.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, GOPAX, Koinex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.03795397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031602 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008777 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coineal, Kyber Network, DDEX, COSS, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi Global, Mercatox, Bancor Network, GOPAX, CoinPlace, IDEX, KuCoin, Radar Relay, Binance, WazirX, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.