Reviewing Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and Victory Capital (NYSE:VCTR)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and Legg Mason’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $612.37 million 1.65 $92.49 million $2.48 6.00 Legg Mason $2.92 billion 1.50 $251.37 million $3.76 13.23

Legg Mason has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legg Mason, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Legg Mason shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Legg Mason shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Victory Capital pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Legg Mason pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Legg Mason has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Legg Mason is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Capital and Legg Mason, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50 Legg Mason 1 9 0 0 1.90

Victory Capital currently has a consensus price target of $22.08, suggesting a potential upside of 48.41%. Legg Mason has a consensus price target of $44.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.95%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Legg Mason.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legg Mason has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Legg Mason’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 15.10% 36.38% 14.01% Legg Mason 8.60% 8.99% 4.29%

Summary

Victory Capital beats Legg Mason on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of December 31, 2018, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 71 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

