Rimbit Market Capitalization Achieves $51,704.04 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Rimbit has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Rimbit has a market cap of $51,704.04 and $1.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rimbit alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002565 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Rimbit Profile

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.