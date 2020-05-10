Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 948,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,186. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

