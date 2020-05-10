Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 11,005 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $180.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average of $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.