Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Royal Gold worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $74,258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $11,894,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $12,907,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $138.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.