RPICoin Trading 55.6% Higher Over Last Week (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a total market cap of $24,072.09 and $11.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00051573 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 960,104,487 coins and its circulating supply is 920,092,551 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

