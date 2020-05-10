Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20), Yahoo Finance reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 858,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

