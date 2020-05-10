Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $82.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 858,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,737. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after acquiring an additional 672,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,069,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

