Safe Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Safe has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $83,671.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003339 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

