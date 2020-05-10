Safex Token Hits Market Cap of $8.79 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Safex Token has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $218.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000475 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00062163 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000141 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

