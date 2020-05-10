Sai (DAI) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Sai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.03795397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031602 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Sai is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

