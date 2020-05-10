Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,229. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -232.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,377,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $947,200. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

