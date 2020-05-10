Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 186,776 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $133.44 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.