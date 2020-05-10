Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 116.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. Santander raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Banco Santander raised Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

BAP stock opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $240.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.33%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.