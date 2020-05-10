Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $1.84 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

NYSE:WMT opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a market cap of $348.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

