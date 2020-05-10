Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $3.40 Million Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 159.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 120,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYZ opened at $27.35 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

