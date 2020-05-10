Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

