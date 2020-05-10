Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 1,650 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

