Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 2,687 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.