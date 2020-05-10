Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Takes $2.64 Million Position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 794,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Enel Chile as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 731,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Enel Chile by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Enel Chile by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

ENIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.05. Enel Chile SA – has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $850.09 million during the quarter.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

