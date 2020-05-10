Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 588,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,675. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

