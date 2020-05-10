Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $28,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after buying an additional 621,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,681,000 after buying an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after buying an additional 558,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. 1,214,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,413. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

