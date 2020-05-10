Semux (SEM) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.05 million and $77,354.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028122 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010006 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000640 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.